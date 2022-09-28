ASHTABULA — Today Sheetz celebrates National Coffee Day by offering customers a free cold brew coffee with the purchase of any in-store item.
This promotion can be redeemed through the Sheetz app, and is valid for any size cold brew at all Sheetz stores.
Sheetz Brothers coffee features four signature blends with a light to dark progression, freshly ground in every store.
Additionally, Sheetz offers a full line of made-to-order cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, mochas and more created on traditional Italian espresso machines.
Customers can become a My Sheetz Rewardz member, and participate in the promotion, by downloading the Sheetz app.
The Sheetz app, available on Apple and Android devices, allows customers to find their closest Sheetz store, add their My Sheetz card, buy a gift card, get mobile offers, view nutritional details for MTO Foods and more. To learn more about Sheetz’s app, visit www.sheetz.com/app.
