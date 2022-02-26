It’s a burning question that we have all asked ourselves: What would we do if, God forbid, if we had to get a bat out of the bathroom?
This very question confronted Hubby and I last week.
It started in the middle of the night when Delightful Granddaughter’s cat woke me up making a weird growling sound.
“What on earth?” I said as I made my way to the bathroom in the dark.
Faithful readers may recall I’m blind as a bat without contacts or glasses.
From the doorway, I saw it on the floor — it was a bat! You know, like vampire bats.
I screamed.
The cat ran off.
Hubby awoke from his slumber and hollered, “What’s the matter?”
“There’s a bat on the floor in the bathroom!” I yelled back. “What do I do?”
Fortunately, Hubby had the training and the courage to deal with the situation.
“Pick it up and throw it outside,” he said and promptly went back to sleep.
Pick it up? Was he crazy?
Eewwwwww! I couldn’t imagine touching it.
It looked like a black balloon that someone inflated and then let the air out again. I was not going to touch it.
I remembered another bat incident 15 or 20 years ago when a bat got in the house and flew around the living room. While I hopped on the couch and screamed bloody murder, Hubby got out his trusty fishing net and nabbed the wayward bat. Then, he threw it outside.
This time around, Hubby wasn’t budging from his warm cozy bed.
It was up to me.
By this time, our faithful Border Collie, Britney, was on alert. She wanted to get into the bathroom with me and check out what was causing all the commotion.
Darwin, our 15-year-old, one-eyed Jack Russell Terrier, never woke up from his cozy place at the foot of our bed. That’s because he’s pretty much deaf these days so he slept through the whole thing.
It all came down to me and Britney.
Seriously, I’d rather rip my throat out than touch a bat so I grabbed a bunch of toilet paper in my right hand. In one big swoop, I picked up the bat, ran down the stairs with Britney right behind me. I then opened the front door and threw the bat out — toilet paper and all.
So everything turned out OK, which is very fortunate. I mean what if the bat wiggled free out of my hand and bit me on the neck? I would have turned into a vampire.
Don’t scoff!
In my school days, I faithfully watched “Dark Shadows.”
I saw how Barnabas Collins led a tortured life as a vampire. It all started after a bat bit him, you know.
Case closed — except I still don’t know how the bat got into the house.
It’s an unsolved mystery.
Everyone at the Star Beacon knows staff writer Shelley Terry can be a bit batty at times.
