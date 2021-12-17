ASHTABULA — Christmas cheer was in great abundance on Thursday as Catholic Charities began the process of providing food and toys for families in need.
The Holiday Angels Helping Others / Share Your Christmas program coordinates all of the people needing Christmas help during the holiday season.
The distribution of food and toys was completed without recipients even getting out of their vehicles. The drive-through event was held for the second year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have 370 families that we are serving today. These are the families that were not adopted,” said Alice Harden, Catholic Charities of Ashtabula County Family and Community Services supervisor.
Harden said the program is also assisting another 400 families through the adoption program which happens through churches, families and service clubs.
“Today we provide at least two gifts per child plus some stocking stuffers and a full ham dinner in cooperation with Country Neighbor,” Harden said.
Community leaders, J.O. Opportunities workers and staff from Catholic Charities made the event a reality.
Recipients were given a number ahead of time and the amount of food and toys for each vehicle was communicated to the HALO helpers through that number.
She said the community gets deeply involved with the program.
“I got a call from a [person] who was a part of HALO [a recipient] and wanted to give their children the experience,” Harden said.
“Families are still struggling. Some of it is due to COVID-19 and others is the economy,” Harden said.
The program is a year-long event, Harden said.
“We did a HALO gala in the fall,” she said of the fundraising that also includes donations from businesses and individuals.
The event didn’t start at 10 a.m. when the first cars were scheduled to show up.
“We started packing boxes on Monday,” she said.
Cassandra Hanna, of Ashtabula, said the program is important for her family at this time of year.
“I am not able to work because I’m pregnant so it is so helpful that my kids will have something for Christmas,” she said.
