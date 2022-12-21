Firefighters from around the area responded to a fire at a Richmond Township business on Wednesday morning.
Pierpont Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tom Marshall said the Andover Fire Department was the first department dispatched to the fire at a business located in the 5600 block of Footville-Richmond Road at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday. Fire departments from Pierpont and Dorset were called in for mutual aid while Andover was en route, Marshall said.
North Shenango, Linesville, and Summit fire departments from Pennsylvania and Jefferson Fire Department also responded.
The fire was under control at around 10:30 a.m., and firefighters left the scene at around 11:25 a.m., Marshall said.
He said the damage to the building could cost between $80,000 to $90,000.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Marshall said.
A sheriffs deputy was called to the scene to help handle a crowd of customers who heard about the fire and came to retrieve their property, Marshall said.
"There were some threats made, so we just got a deputy out there to take care of it," he said. "After the fire, everybody apologized."
One worker in the building inhaled smoke, and was given oxygen, but was not transported to a hospital.
Marshall praised the work of the firefighters who responded.
"Great job by everyone who showed up," he said.
