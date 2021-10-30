GENEVA — Seven candidates are seeking three at-large seats on Geneva City Council with youth and downtown business development as two key issues.
James Baehr, Bill Baker, John Barbo, Jennifer Capo, Marsha Lamb, James Miller and Dana Schenk are seeking the office. Schenk is the only incumbent seeking a seat.
Barbo has been a teacher in the Geneva Area City Schools and decided it was time to step up to help the city.
“I’ve been blessed to live in the city for 20 years and ... decided it was time to give back to the community,” Barbo said.
Barbo said he has a lot of experience working with young people and wants to see more programs developed for youths.
Lamb said she is running to help the community and also be the Hispanic community connection to the city’s governmental structure. She said she is of Puerto Rican descent and believes she may be the first candidate of Puerto Rican background in Ashtabula County.
Lamb said she is excited about being the liaison for people who live in the community but may not understand how the city works. She said she would like to see the police department get stronger as well.
Baehr has worked in law enforcement, at the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office and is a bailiff in Western County Court. He said he decided to run to “take that next step” in helping the community.
Baehr said he would like to see many of properties in the city cleaned up. “I wouldn’t want to live next to some of those homes,” he said.
Baehr has been connected to the Geneva community for the last 34 years.
“I think we have to strengthen our tax base,” he said of his hope to bring more business development to the community.
He said he hopes to bring a new voice to council.
“I’m hoping I can bring a different light to some things,” he said.
Capo is a first-time candidate as well.
“I thought it was a good way to give back,” she said of her reason for running for city council.
Capo said she is very concerned about the national political divide and wanted to fight that tendency locally.
“There isn’t a Republican or Democratic way to pave our streets or run a sewer plant,” she said.
Capo said she would like to see increased business activity downtown as well.
“I decided I can run and be that moderate voice,” Capo said.
Miller is also running for city council for the first time, but believes his real estate background can help the city move toward the future.
“I want to be a change maker,” he said.
Miller said he believes he can help revitalize downtown Geneva through historic renovation grants.
Miller said he has been on several committees where recommendations have not made it through council so he decided to step into that area and hopes to try and make people feel comfortable coming to city council with ideas.
Baker said he wants citizens to be more informed about what goes on in the city.
He said the city needs to do a better job of getting word out about meetings and citizens need to be informed about what is happening.
“All meetings should be live streamed and video recorded and available for the public within 24 hours of the meeting,” Baker said.
Baker said there also needs to be an expansion of opportunities for young families.
“We need things for families with young children, teens and young families to do,” he said.
Baker said he would like to see the city develop more parks for the community.
“If I get elected, I will continue to get out and talk to people,” he said.
Schenk said she enjoyed her time as a board member for the Community Improvement Corporation. And she wants to bring economic development and beautification to Geneva.
She said the CIC’s No. 1 goal is to revitalize all parts of the downtown area.
“I am proud to work alongside other community leaders to do so, in partnership with out city manager and other department heads. I believe outreach and accessibility builds a great foundation for our community to thrive,” Schenk said.
