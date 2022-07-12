ASHTABULA — Embattled Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education member Christine Seuffert resigned Tuesday, according to a letter received from her attorney.
Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole concluded her investigation on April 25 into accusations that Seuffert behaved inappropriately with students between 1986 and 1990, when Seuffert was a teacher at AACS.
The conduct was well past the statute of limitations, which begins to run upon a victim turning 18 years old, and as a result, no criminal charges will be filed, O’Toole said.
At the school board’s May 18 meeting, the board, as a whole and individually, asked Seuffert to step down. She did not attend the June board meeting.
Board President William Niemi said Tuesday under legal advice received, the board has no comment.
Seuffert’s attorney, Christopher M. Newcomb of Conneaut, said in the letter, “Ms. Seuffert has dedicated her life to the school district and community, and because of those many years of service, has not come to this decision lightly or easily. However, obvious recent events have made it extremely difficult for her to continue on this board any longer, personally and professionally.”
The alleged abuse came to light in January, when an anonymous letter was sent to the school board in which victims of abuse were named. Two of the victims then stepped forward and publicly confirmed that abuse did take place more than 30 years ago.
At every regular school board meeting since January, members of the public lined up to have an opportunity to speak, demanding justice for the victims and that Seuffert resign.
Rev. Emory Moore, who was among those who asked Seuffert to resign, said Tuesday that it was “a hurdle we had to get over.” Moore acknowledged that Seuffert has done a lot of good for the community.
“But when this came up, we had to deal with it,” he said. “Now we can move forward.”
Liz Penna, president of the Ashtabula Chapter of the NAACP, said the Ashtabula NAACP is relieved that Seuffert will no longer be representing the Ashtabula City School Board and students.
“Now the survivors can finish their healing process,” she said.
One of the most poignant speakers was Shelley Chapman of Euclid, who has publicly said she was one of the students victimized by Seuffert 30-plus years ago.
At the June board meeting, Chapman read out loud the letter she received from the prosecutor’s office, which said, “We believe your story and we appreciate you coming forward.”
According to Newcomb’s letter, Seuffert’s resignation was not made at the behest of the school board since no written request for resignation was made by the board.
“Instead, this resignation is being made by Ms. Seuffert for personal and professional reasons, as well as an attempt to bring normalcy back to the community. I trust and expect that the school board members and community will accept this resignation and that no further public issues or comments against Ms. Seuffert be made in the future since she is no longer a public official or member of this board,” the letter said.
In the letter, Seuffert thanked “the countless staff members, teachers and community members who have shown support over the years. She will continue her mission in striving for excellence for the school district and community even upon her resignation.”
