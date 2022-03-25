From staff reports
JEFFERSON — An investigation into Ashtabula Area City Schools Board Member Christine Seuffert was referred to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday by Sheriff William Niemi, according to a press release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
A review of the information is expected to be finished in the next seven to 10 days, to determine whether charges are to be filed, according to the release.
The investigations concern allegations of misconduct from 1986 to 1990, when Seuffert was a teacher in the Ashtabula City Schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.