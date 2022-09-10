GENEVA — Master Sgt. Seth Wilson has retired from the U.S. Air Force, effective June 1, 2022.
Wilson is a graduate of Geneva High School and the son of the late Fred Wilson and Lorie (Gruber) Wilson of Austinburg.
He’s served his country for more than 20 years.
His wife, Daniell (Reger) Wilson of Plymouth Township, received the Military Spouse Medal, along with many certificates of appreciation.
Seth’s mother, Lorie Wilson, was honored and awarded the Military Parent Medal.
Seth and Daniell’s sons, Wyatt and Dalton, were honored to receive the Military Child Medal.
