ASHTABULA — About 200 people visited North Park on Saturday for the second annual Recover Out Loud event.
Jewel White, the organizer of the event, said about 15 community service providers participated this year.
The event is part of the nation-wide celebration of National Recovery Month, she said.
"[It's] a national month that is set aside to really celebrate those that are in recovery, their loved ones, and just as a community, come together and raise awareness about addiction and the different services that are available to support those that are in recovery," White said.
Ashtabula County first responders were recognized as recovery champions, White said.
The Ashtabula County Commissioners and Ashtabula city presented first responders with proclamations, praising them for their work.
The event also featured a performance by Chrissy Strong.
"She is a artist, singer-songwriter, spoken word artist, and she's in long-term recovery, she's been in recovery since 2006," White said. "She came here to spread a message of hope today."
BrightView partnered with Elite Employment Center, Community Counseling Center, the Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board and Elite Executive Transportation to pay for food trucks at the event, so attendees could eat for free, she said.
"It was a wonderful turnout, I'm very pleased," White said. "We really just wanted to come together and let people know that recovery is possible."
