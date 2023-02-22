PAINESVILLE — DeMarco A. Jones, the man who pleaded guilty to murdering Timothy Meola, will have his sentencing postponed after the date was initially set for today.
The new time and date is 2 p.m. on March 2, according to Lake County Common Pleas Court records.
Jones, 20, of Euclid, admitted killing Meola during a Jan. 10 plea hearing before Common Pleas Judge Patrick Condon.
The judge revoked Jones’ $2 million, 10-percent cash or surety bond upon Jones pleading guilty.
Jones, who now faces life in prison, has been held in the Lake County jail since his arrest.
He was arrested on July 28, 2022 for the 2019 murder of Meola, a 65-year-old Painesville resident and popular Ashtabula caterer. Jones was accused of killing Meola in Meola’s home on Sept. 7, 2019.
The police investigation revealed that Meola was previously acquainted with Jones, having met him through social media.
Meola picked up Jones in Euclid on the evening of Sept. 6, and they went to Meola’s home where police believe an argument ensued.
Jones allegedly went to the kitchen, took a knife and stabbed Meola several times, causing his death, according to the investigation.
An autopsy revealed that Meola also suffered blunt-force injuries to his skull, according to the coroner’s report.
Jones also was accused of stealing Meola’s cell phone and his 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee in an attempt to flee the scene of the crime, according to court records.
The following morning, police were called for a welfare check when Meola didn’t show up for a catering job. Police found his body inside his house, according to police reports.
Three days later, police discovered Meola’s vehicle parked at a Euclid apartment complex.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the vehicle and Meola’s home. Although it took nearly three years of detective work, BCI and the Painesville Police Department have said they never gave up on solving the murder.
On July 28, 2022, police arrested Jones and charged him with aggravated murder, murder and robbery, according to court records.
Jones was 17 when he killed Meola and the case was originally heard in the Lake County Juvenile Court. Last August, prosecutors successfully argued to have the case sent to Common Pleas Court, also known as adult court, due to the seriousness of the crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.