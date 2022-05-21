ASHTABULA — Led by Class President Lauren Perry, Lakeside High School seniors donned their new green and gold caps and gowns Friday and took a stroll through the Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary campus on Wade Avenue.
The Ashtabula Area City Schools District describes it as the Senior Walk, in which graduating students walk the sidewalks of the district’s elementary and intermediate campuses.
The younger students then cheer them on, give high fives, wave signs and share in the excitement of their upcoming graduation, slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday at LHS.
“It’s sad but exciting,” Perry said. “It’s a bittersweet feeling.”
Superintendent Mark Potts shared the seniors’ anticipation and excitement.
“The Senior Walk has become a tradition,” he said. “The idea is to inspire the younger kids.”
This is the fourth year for the Senior Walk, said Cris Rutz, principal at Superior Intermediate School.
“The students are so excited,” she said. “They will line up along the halls and clap and cheer for the graduates.”
Potts, along with principals, teachers and students in grades kindergarten through sixth applauded the 171 graduating seniors.
Third-grade student, Joelle Cooper, said it was a great day to be a Dragon.
“I’m going to clap and say, ‘hi,’ to my cousin [who’s graduating],” she said.
Ella St. Angelo, a fourth-grade student, said she looks forward to the Senior Walk at the end of every school year.
“We are going to give the graduates high fives and clap for them,” she said.
Potts said having the students see the seniors donning caps and gowns and walking through the campus is an impressionable moment for those students.
