ASHTABULA — ACCOA Center for Active Living, along with Ashtabula County Senior Care Network, held its first Senior Santa Shop.
The Santa Shop allowed for 50 adults ages 60 and older to shop for affordable holiday gifts for their family and friends. The items for sale were priced between 50-cents and $5, with a few items listed at $8.
The event took place Nov. 29 at the Senior Center on Main Avenue.
Items for the Santa Shop were donated by Adoration Hospice, Ashtabula County Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Austinburg Nursing & Rehabilitation, Bella Care Hospice, Capital Health Home Care, Carington Park, Comfort Keepers, Cornerstone Caregiving, Geneva Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing, Intrepid USA Health & Hospice at Home, Jefferson HealthCare Center, Lake Pointe Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Pine Grove Health Center, Saybrook Landing Health and Rehabilitation, and University Hospitals.
"The holidays can be especially difficult for older adults," said Lisa Bruckman, director of the Center for Active Living. "By making sure they have something to give to their families or even just to open themselves on Christmas morning, is something we can do to lift their spirits a little bit.”
The sponsors set up a store-like atmosphere, and Senior Care Network provided participants with a $25 voucher to purchase items.
After selecting items, participants checked out with the cashier. They could also take advantage of a gift-wrapping station, where they could have their gifts wrapped for free by volunteers.
Tiffany Hommes, president of the Ashtabula County Senior Care Network and Regional Business Development Liaison for Foundations Health Solutions said, "The Santa Shop was a big hit! It was just a really fun day, and we are planning to do this again next year."
