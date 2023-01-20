COLUMBUS — Ohio Senate Bill 11, the Parent Educational Freedom Act, is designed to expand the EdChoice Scholarship program.
Introduced by State Senator Sandra O’Brien, R-Ashtabula, the bill would give eligibility to all students in Ohio and would expand the homeschool tax credit from $250 to $2,000.
The newly expanded EdChoice Scholarship would provide $5,500 for students in grades K-8 and $7,500 for students in grades 9-12. This money can be used at any public, community, or chartered nonpublic school in Ohio.
“Now more than ever, parents understand the importance of having options when it comes to their children’s education,” O’Brien said. “The Parent Educational Freedom Act empowers our parents, encourages healthy competition, and makes Ohio an even better state to raise a family.”
Every parent has the right to choose a school that best meets their student’s needs, she added.
O’Brien introduced the legislation in the Senate in November. It had a Dec. 6 committee hearing but it didn’t go any further.
She recently reintroduced the bill, which has two years to pass. She expects the bill to be sent for hearings to the Senate Education Committee, where she’s a member.
The largest public school teachers’ union, the Ohio Education Association, opposes the bill.
The Center for Christian Virtue, the state’s largest Christian public policy organization, supports the bill because “it greatly expands school-aged children’s education options.
O’Brien’s district includes Ashtabula and Trumbull counties, and part of Geauga County.
