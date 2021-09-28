Sections of Route 7 will be closed starting next week for culvert replacements.
A culvert will be replaced on Route 7 in Monroe Township, causing a closure between routes 84 and 167, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The section of road will be closed through mid-October, and the detour will be from Route 167 to Route 193, then to Route 84.
In Williamsfield Township, Route 7 will be closed just south of California Avenue through late October. The detour will be Route 87 to Route 193, then to Route 322.
There will be occasional lane restrictions on Interstate 90 in Conneaut as lighting is installed at the Route 7 exit, according to ODOT. The project is expected to be completed in late October.
Route 20 in Conneaut continues to be limited to eastbound traffic only between Gore Road and the Conneaut Plaza for reconstruction. The work is scheduled to be completed in late October. Westbound traffic
Also in Conneaut, the Interstate 90 rest area is closed through July 2022, while a new rest area is constructed.
Resurfacing on Route 11 in Colebrook, Wayne, New Lyme and Cherry Valley townships is expected to be completed in early October, according to ODOT. Until then, there will be various daily lane restrictions between Route 6 and the Trumbull County line.
