PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — Plymouth Township residents can look forward to the completion of the Garrison Road project this summer.
The second phase of the road improvement project, in partnership with the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC), will include ditch cleaning and road widening, said Todd Graf, township road superintendent.
“The department was able to install 4,600 feet of sub-drainage,” Graf said. “This year, ditching and road widening will be completed, base material added and then paving will be completed.”
The two-man road department is in charge of maintaining the township’s 30 miles of roads. This includes ditching, berming the shoulders, roadside mowing, snowplowing, maintaining gravel roads and working on improvements.
The township’s new ice grit building, which holds a mixture of salt and grit that is spread over roads, was completed in 2021, and put into use this past winter, Graf said.
The road department also maintains Maple Grove Cemetery. In 2021, they assisted with 11 burials.
To contact Graf with any concerns, call 440-997-3821.
