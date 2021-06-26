Tax bills have been sent out for the second half of the year, according to a statement from Ashtabula County Treasurer John Mahoney.
Payments are due on July 21, and can be viewed online via the property search on the treasurer’s website, www.ashtabulacountytreasurer.com.
Property owners in the Grand Valley School District may see an increase in their bills due to a change in tax rate calculation, according to the statement.
Those who paid their year in full in January will receive a bill for the additional amount, and those who paid only first-half taxes will have the additional amount from the first half added to the second-half tax bill.
Mahoney said the increase is .79 mills. That would equal an increase in taxes of about $28 for a home valued at $100,000. That additional money will go to the school district, Mahoney said.
Mahoney said his office had gotten a number of calls about the increase. A letter was enclosed in tax bills to explain the increase, but the office is still getting questions, he said.
“I’m just sort of disappointed in the timing of it, and that it’s all coming as a surprise to the Grand Valley property owners,” Mahoney said.
The state Tax Equalization Division was late, which put everyone in this situation, he said.
Bills can be paid electronically, by mail or in person. The Treasurer’s Office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday. The office will be open until 4 p.m. on weekdays from July 14 to 21. There is also a drop box at the courthouse security desk.
The Treasurer’s Office is using envelopes with former treasurer Dawn Cragon’s name or with no name to save taxpayers the cost of changing to Mahoney’s name for one billing cycle, according to the statement. The move is expected to save approximately $2,500.
Treasurer-Elect Angie Maki Cliff will take office on Sept. 6. Maki Cliff was elected in November, but county treasurers do not take office until the first Monday in September, according to the Ohio Revised Code.
Mahoney said Maki Cliff was in the office on Wednesday working with employees and getting a feel for the office.
“We’re going to try to do that for the next few months so she gets a good start,” Mahoney said.
