ORWELL — A Boy Scout Pack 72 tradition continued on Saturday evening at St. Mary’s Hall as Scouts lit candles to share with friends and family to promote peace on earth.
The Peace Light North America project has been a labor of love for Mark Lewandoski, who has organized the event in the village for years. He was formerly the Cub Master for the pack, but is still involved in Scouting and came back to make sure the tradition would continue.
“It [the ceremony] still gets me right here,” Lewandoski said while touching his heart.
The Peace Light From Bethlehem campaign started in 1986 by the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation as an outreach mission for children in need in Austria, and abroad. Since the fall of Communism in many Eastern European countries, a growing cooperation between the Scouting movement and the Peace Light movement grew.
Every year, a child from Upper Austria goes to Bethlehem to obtain the flame from the grotto at the Church of the Nativity. For more than 1,000 years, oil lamps have burned at the site as a remembrance of the birth of Jesus Christ, according to the Peace Light North America website.
The Peace Light was brought to the United States for the first time in 2000 and expanded significantly after the 9/11 attacks on the United States in 2001.
The flame used for the Saturday evening service in Orwell came from an Akron man who has kept the flame burning since 2015, when he received it after it came to the United States from Bethlehem through Austria.
Lewandoski said he chose to use the flame already in the United States because the 2021 flame is only arriving this year on Dec. 11 in New York City. He said he will likely try to meet with Massachusetts resident Brian Duane, who is planning a trip to the Midwest with the new flame.
“He just draws a map and says ‘here is my route,’” he said.
The arrangements to bring the flame to the United States were a bit harder this year because Austria is on lockdown due to COVID-19 concerns, but arrangements were made to allow the flame safe passage.
The ceremony included a video detailing the process that focuses on the importance of peace in the world and photographs of Scouts from around the world participating in the peace candle event.
“We liked it. It was beautiful,” said Marge Hendershott after the ceremony.
Owen Welser, 10, and Zachary Popovich, 9, carried the lanterns from the back of the hall before lighting a candle that was shared allowing everyone to experience the Peace Light event.
