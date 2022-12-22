Rueben Schwartz has pleaded not guilty to a variety of federal charges related to the February 2021 fire at the former Golden Anchor in Conneaut.
Last week, Schwartz was charged with six counts of wire fraud, four counts of mail fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, one count of use of fire in commission of a felony, one count of destroying or damaging property used in interstate commerce, one count of conspiracy to use fire in commission of a felony, one count of conspiracy to destroy or damage property used in interstate commerce, 10 counts of engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property, and one count of money laundering conspiracy.
At an arraignment on Wednesday, Schwartz entered a plea of not guilty, and was remanded into custody and ordered to remain in pre-trial detention at this time, according to court records.
Prosecutors previously argued successfully that the Conneaut businessman should remain in custody pending trial, arguing in briefings and in a hearing that Schwartz offered a person $100,000 to kill a member of the Conneaut Police Department.
Schwartz is currently facing two sets of federal charges.
In the first, he is accused of selling a pair of properties to a person in exchange for drug proceeds, according to court records. Schwartz was arrested in May on those charges, and initially ordered released on bond before prosecutors argued against it.
Last week, Schwartz was indicted again, this time on charges that he conspired to set fire to the Golden Anchor, then submitted fraudulent documents to his insurance company to receive payments for work or purchases that never happened.
