JEFFERSON — A civil lawsuit against the city of Conneaut and the Conneaut Port Authority has been transferred to the docket of Judge David Schroeder, after Judge Marianne Sezon recused herself from the case.
The lawsuit was filed in October, alleging that both Conneaut City Council and Conneaut Port Authority Board improperly entered executive sessions by either saying those executive sessions were to discuss personnel matters, or stating no reason at all.
Attorneys for the city and the Port Authority filed separate responses to the suit, both of which state that the lawsuit fails to state a claim on which relief can be granted, that both bodies followed the Ohio Revised Code and that both acted in good faith.
On Dec. 29, Sezon recused herself from the case, due to the Ohio Code of Judicial Conduct, according to court records. On Jan. 4, Judge Schroeder was appointed to the case.
The lawsuit alleges that the two entities violated Ohio’s Open Meetings Act requires public bodies to meet publicly, and sets a requirements for how and why public bodies can enter executive sessions.
The Ohio Revised Code lays out specific reasons why a public body can enter an executive session, including a variety of reasons relating to personnel, purchasing or selling property, pending or imminent court action, collective bargaining, items that need to be kept confidential, or security information.
A motion must be made to in a public meeting to go into an executive session, formal action cannot be taken in an executive session, and the session must end before the session is adjourned.
Entities that are found to have violated the Open Meetings Act must pay a $500 fine, and if the court orders a preliminary injunction, a judge can order the public body to pay court costs and attorney fees, according to the Sunshine Laws manual.
