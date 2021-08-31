Administrators, teachers and staff of the Conneaut and Geneva school districts were out in full force on Monday greeting children back to class.
Both school districts met with students the week before class so students and parents could get used to the school if they were coming for the first time.
Geneva Area City Schools Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said she was able to make it to all five of the district schools to greet students and parents.
“I think kids are happy to be back,” she said.
Hrina-Treharn said the district also started a latchkey program for students in the district’s three elementary school programs entitled “Right at School.” She said 83 students have enrolled in the program and a few spots are still available at Geneva Platt Spencer and Austinburg elementary schools.
Hrina-Treharn said the district interacted with parents and students last week, including the distribution of 950 Chromebooks as well as a vaccination clinic by the Ashtabula County Health Department that included 26 people receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.
Geneva Platt Spencer Elementary School Principal Julie Gustin said everyone was excited to be back to school. She said kindergarten students were receiving assessments on Monday and today in preparation for school starting Wednesday for the youngest students.
Gustin said the school has lost some students over the last five years, but there was a significant growth in the kindergarten glass.
“We had to hire a kindergarten teacher last week,” she said.
Geneva High School Principal Douglas Wetherholt said school started without any major problems and students were respecting those who chose to wear a mask and those who didn’t. He said the district is strongly suggesting mask wearing, but he provided an announcement reinforcing the importance of respecting others’ views.
He said the high school is also featuring a Positive Behavior and Interventions and Supports program to encourage good behavior in school.
In Conneaut, administration also held events last week to provide families opportunities to get ready for the new year.
“We are off to a good start,” said Gateway Elementary School Principal Dawn Zappitelli.
She said there was a good turnout for the events last week and the kids seemed excited to be back at school.
“We are just really happy to have all the kids back in school,” Zappitelli said.
Conneaut Area City Schools Superintendent Lori Riley said the district is mandating masks and things went well the first day.
“I think it went really well,” said Conneaut High School Principal Stephanie Anservitz.
One addition at the high school is a Spanish teacher who is sharing time with the junior high school.
