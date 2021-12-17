Area school districts and police departments are reacting to the challenges regarding social media posts that can be interpreted as a threat to the community after the most recent school shooting in Michigan.
Madison Local Schools canceled classes Thursday after an alleged threat, according to a statement posted on the district’s website.
“This step is taken out of an abundance of caution. Madison Township Police with the support of school administration are investigating an alleged threat against Madison High School. When the investigation is complete, we will issue a joint statement,” the post states.
Finding a balance between freedom of speech and taking potential threatens seriously has become a challenge.
Grand Valley Local Schools Superintendent William Nye has sent two letters to parents, staff and community concerning social media posts by students. Orwell Police Chief Chad Fernandez also signed the letter.
“It is a difficult time for everyone, particularly students and their parents, when our world is rocked by news and images from yet another school shooting. Along with the unspeakable sadness that accompanies the death and injury of innocent students, comes a heightened fear and tension for our own kids’ safety. To put it bluntly, many of us are on edge as we process what happened,” Nye states in a letter.
Nye addressed the letter to parents, staff and community and asked for assistance keeping the community safe.
“Conduct and expression outside of our buildings on social media that unnecessarily brings threatening speech and images to our students and the school community, can only serve to seriously disrupt our educational environment. Please know that we will respond swiftly, if and when, that happens.
“Off campus student speech that contains a threat to kill or harm students or staff, and is connected to our educational environment and communicated to our schools, are not protected speech and will be subject to school discipline,” he states.
Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said his department has not had any specific threats to schools in the department’s jurisdiction, but Facebook is monitored regularly by deputies.
“There are a lot of factors,” Niemi said. He said each case is viewed from a variety of viewpoints, but the department will always err on the side of caution.
“We have a no tolerance policy,” Niemi said.
