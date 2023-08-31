GENEVA — Classes started for students in the Geneva Area City Schools on Wednesday.
New Geneva High School Principal Michael King said the first day was going very well.
“Everything I heard and knew about Geneva, absolutely right,” he said.
The traffic pattern for the first day of school was different this year due to the impending start of construction on the new district board office on the southwest side of the high school.
“The community and the students were very accommodating this morning, it went really well,” King said. “I was impressed.”
Classes were going well, too, he said.
“It’s nice to see the energy in the cafeteria as well,” King said.
“Of course, they use their social media to share what’s going on, but they haven’t seen some of their friends face-to-face, and you can see, just the happiness that they’re back together.”
He said the fact that students will only have to be in school for three days this week will give them time to reset their sleep schedule.
King said former high school Assistant Principal Anthony Markijohn, who took over the position of Austinburg Elementary Principal for this school year, has been very helpful.
He also praised new Assistant Principal Joshua Chenoweth.
“He has a solid background of urban, suburban, has a music background, and I’m one of those people that believes that, if you can do music or/or coaching in a good way, in a healthy way, you can focus on a group while still seeing the individual,” King said.
Chenoweth also has a Masters degree in school counseling, he said.
“I think we make a good pair,” King said.
Other district principals and Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn could not be reached for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.