ASHTABULA — The G.O. Community Development Corporation will be giving away school supplies to area children for the 2021-22 school year.
A non-profit organization since 1999, G.O. CDC will distribute backpacks, supplies and shoes to the needy from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at 3703 Station Ave. (the former Thurgood Marshall Elementary School). All children must be accompanied by an adult.
“A free lunch also will be available,” said Frances Norman, food coordinator at G.O. CDC. “Pre-registration is now open on our web site and book bags and school supplies will be available until gone.”
G.O. CDC also runs a soup kitchen, a recreation center and gym, a clothing bank, shoe closet and other outreach activities.
The organization works with Birthcare, Helping Independent Parents (HIP), NarAnon and other groups.
“We also have an annual free Thanksgiving dinner and a Christmas party where we give out free toys and gifts to 400 kids,” said Drew Thomas, president of G.O. CDC. “In October, we give away winter boots.”
To operate, the non-profit agency depends on donations from the community.
G.O. CDC is the result of the research, planning and coordination of John and the late Mae Salters and the Salters family. The Salters’ vision is to provide a family center committed to providing food, clothing and help for the community.
For more information, go to www.go-cdc.org or call 440-997-0040.
