ASHTABULA — In a display of unwavering schools spirit, the Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary Campus enjoyed an electrifying pep rally Friday, wrapping up Spirit Week.
The event, filled with cheer, music and a contagious sense of excitement, brought together the Dragon football team, cheerleaders, students, faculty and the Lakeside Dragon Marching Band, igniting a wave of enthusiasm.
The Lakeside Dragon Marching Band kicked off the assembly with a celebratory march around the campus bus loop, playing Lakeside High School’s alma mater as students and staff arrived at the rally.
Preschoolers through sixth grade students eagerly waited for the team to arrive and the event to begin.
The Lakeside Dragon football team, led by Coach Buzz Edwards, made their grand entrance, giving high fives to all the Little Dragons.
The elementary students eagerly shared their excitement for the upcoming game.
“I love the pep rally because I got hugs from the big kids,” said Kindergartener Chaya Crockett Hayway.
Cheerleading advisor, Zoe Hodgkinson said the Little Dragon pep rally is important.
“It gathers all of the elementary students together and allows them to see the band, football players and cheerleaders,” she said. “It’s an exciting moment in our school district. It’s a great way to bring all the dragons together and have this memory for years.”
Little Dragon Night took place Friday night at the Lakeside vs. West Geauga football game at Dragon Stadium.
