CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Area City Schools Board of Education received an update on events taking place at Lakeshore Primary School from Principal Carrie Brockway.
At the start of this school year, Lakeshore Primary brought back breakfast in the cafeteria, Brockway said.
“Last year and the year prior, with COVID restrictions, they ate breakfast in their classrooms, so now the students are able to eat breakfast in the cafeteria,” she said.
Students have started dropping their supplies at areas around the cafeteria before getting breakfast, Brockway said.
The school hosted a holiday shop for students to shop for presents for family members. The shop was put on by the school’s PTC. The PTC also hosted a book fair and a fall pie fundraiser, Brockway said.
In other business:
• Superintendent Lori Riley presented proclamations to board members Chris Brecht, Russ Coltman, Joan Norton and Penny Armeni thanking them for their service on the school board in 2022, as part of School Board Appreciation Month.
“We truly do appreciate what you do,” Riley said.
District administrators can’t do what they do without the support of the board, Riley said.
• Brecht said next week will be Safe Decisions Week.
“We also have a guest speaking coming in on [Jan.] 23 ... who will be meeting with all the high school students that day to give a talk about making safe decisions online,” Brecht said.
The boys and girls basketball teams will have special jerseys for their home games next week, and the wrestling team will have special warm-up gear for a match next Thursday.
State Farm will pay for tickets for anyone attending the the wrestling next on Thursday, Jan. 26 and the boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27.
The Rotary Club of Conneaut will sponsor two basketball games this year, a girls game on Jan. 23 and a boys game on Feb. 7, Brecht said.
“The Rotary Club of Conneaut will pay the admission of anyone attending the game, whether they’re for Conneaut or for the away team,” he said. “It’s a way that Rotary can encourage the community to support the youth of our community, which is what the Conneaut Rotary Club’s main mission is.”
• A new scoreboard will be installed at the district’s football field at SPARC this spring, Brecht said.
“That is a direct result of private donations, as the rest of this project has been,” he said.
The SPARC committee recently toured the fieldhouse at Lakeside High School to get some ideas for a fieldhouse at SPARC.
• District Treasurer Jackie Miranda recommended that board members have a discussion soon about what to do when levies from the construction of the district’s new schools run out later this year. One of those levies pays for maintenance of the school buildings.
“I look down our halls, at those new buildings, and I felt like they were built yesterday, because we do maintain them very well,” Miranda said.
“The floors, the walls, the classrooms, everything looks pristine still, and that’s pretty important thing. That’s a huge investment for the community.”
