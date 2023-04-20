CONNEAUT — Assistant Superintendent Eric Kujala spoke to the Conneaut Area City Schools board on Wednesday regarding safety updates in the district.
Kujala said he wanted to give board members a brief update on what he had been doing over the last several months.
The district safety committee meets monthly, and discusses how to prioritize funds and what needs exist in the schools, he said.
“They’re also helping in establishing what areas we want to add for the strategic plan, under safety,” Kujala said.
The district now has threat assessment teams at the middle and high schools, he said. Team members had to participate in three hours of training.
“Every school district, starting in 2021-22, had to have an anonymous reporting system that’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Kujala said.
The district went with the Safer Ohio School Tip Line.
“That’s available to anyone, that could be students, parents, faculty members, anyone that’s part of the school community,” he said. “They can report a tip, anonymously.”
Discussions have also been ongoing a district-wide safety drill took place last year, Kujala said.
“I think we’ve started to make some of those strides in changing some of the safety procedures, some of the physical security we have in the building,” he said.
Kujala also announced that he will be departing the district at the end of this school year. He started with the district in October 2021, after retiring as the superintendent of the Geneva Area City Schools.
Superintendent Lori Riley thanked Kujala for his work with the district.
In other business:
• Riley said the district will participate in a pilot program with the Ashtabula County Juvenile Court to work on strategies to curb chronic absenteeism.
“They are coming to meet with the administrative team on Monday,” Riley said.
She said the project will line up well with work the district is doing on the subject.
“We have this opportunity to work with the courts on something that’s going to fall right into our chronic absenteeism plan,” Riley said.
• The board approved an agreement with the Ashtabula County School Financing District.
Riley said the agreement is part of the process of putting a renewal of the Happy Hearts levy onto the November ballot.
“This is the levy that funds the Happy Hearts portion of the ESC school,” Riley said. “It’s time for that levy to be renewed for our students that attend Happy Hearts.”
• Nathan Wise, advisor for National Honor Society, briefed board members on a planned NHS trip to Niagara Falls.
He said he is including a wide variety of different activities for the trip.
