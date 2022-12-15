CONNEAUT — Conneaut Area City Schools Board President Suzanne Bernardini, who has resigned from the board effective Dec. 31, thanked her fellow board members, and said it has been an honor to serve the community.
Board members thanked Bernardini for her service.
Riley said Bernardini would be presented with a gift for her years of service on the school board.
The district has advertised that anyone interested in applying for the remainder of Bernardini’s term can send letters to the district’s office, at 230 Gateway Avenue, Suite B, Conneaut, Ohio, 44030, and addressed to the district’s treasurer Jackie Miranda.
Letters must be received by Dec. 20, and interviews will take place in the first week of January.
In other business:
• Choir director Austin Blair and students from the high school choir and show choir performed at the work session before the board’s regular meeting.
“This is a pretty busy time of year for us,” Blair said. “Yesterday, we performed for the Rotary Club. Tonight we have our winter choir concert, so that’s at 6 o’clock here at the high school, and that’s going to feature all of our choirs, six through 12, and some of our band members, too. So we have a cool, special thing happening as well.
“Friday, we have our tour of schools, we’ll be performing at Gateway, Lakeshore, and the Middle School, as well as Villa at the Lake and Conneaut Manor Apartments,” he said.
The choir recently participated in Honors Choir in Youngstown, and rehearsals for the district’s spring musical, the Wizard of Oz, will start in January, Blair said.
• The district and the Metroparks received a grant for $6,470 the construction of a pair of Storybook trails.
Storybook Trails are park trails with kiosks along them, containing pages from children’s books, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
The grant will pay for Storybook Trails at Indian Mound and Malek Park Metroparks, Riley said.
“What our intent was, was that we would do one storybook, and have our Middle School work on an original work, so that our students would be published throughout the Storybook Trail,” she said.
• Board member Russ Coltman provided a legislative report, and spoke about S.B. 178. According to an analysis from the Ohio Legislative Service Commission, the bill would rename the state’s Department of Education to the Department of Education and Workforce, and would transfer most of the powers of the state Board of Education to that department.
The bill passed the Ohio Senate on Dec. 7.
“I’m not entirely certain that replacing a duly elected and appointed board with one person that answers to one political party is the wisest decision,” Coltman said.
Board member Penny Armeni also raised concerns about S.B. 368, which would expand the voucher program in Ohio.
“I think everyone needs to be concerned about public education in the state of Ohio, and I don’t think the growing trend in the legislature for pushing these vouchers is anything that enhances public education,” Armeni said. She suggested that everyone read some of the bills being considered.
• In the district’s Homecoming week fundraiser, $12,573.40 was donated to the district’s SPARC fund. An anonymous donor volunteered to match donations made to SPARC during the week of fundraising.
Board member Chris Brecht said he was hoping to raise $10,000 from the event, because this was the first time the fundraiser took place, and much of it was arranged at the last minute.
“The hope is that the donor will be willing to do this again next year, and now that we’ve kind of got a template, we can take what we did this year and expand upon it next year,” Brecht said.
