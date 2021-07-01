BY BRIAN HAYTCHER
CONNEAUT — At a special meeting on Wednesday, the Conneaut Area City Schools Board of Education approved two union contracts and a number of resolutions for the close of the district’s fiscal year.
A lengthy executive session started the meeting, as the board members discussed the contracts. Afterward, the board approved contracts with the Conneaut Education Association and the Conneaut Classified Employees Association.
The contracts had already been approved by both unions, Superintendent Lori Riley said after the meeting. The changes in the contracts apply to the district’s certified and classified employees, as well as the administration.
Riley said the district tried not to include too many big changes to the contracts based on reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic, but tried to incorporate some innovations from the pandemic.
Twelve new teaching positions were added to keep class sizes small, Riley said. There will not be any layoffs among classified employees due to returning to pre-COVID-19 conditions, Riley said.
Keith Troia, president of the CCEA, was present at the meeting, and said he was happy with how negotiations turned out.
This year, the district and the unions used an different type of negotiation system. Troia said he felt the system was a good change. “We had good conversations and came to a mutually beneficial contract,” he said.
The board also passed five motions related to the end of the fiscal year.
Temporary appropriations for the start of the coming fiscal year were approved, to provide funds for the district until the district’s final appropriations can be approved later in the year. The board also approved an amended certificate of resources and an amended appropriations resolution for the 2021 fiscal year, adjustment to appropriations, and year-end transfers.
The board also approved a number of new hires.
