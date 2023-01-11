CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Area City Schools Board of Education appointed Eric Nesbitt to fill the seat vacated at the end of 2022, when former board member Suzanne Bernardini resigned.
Nesbitt was appointed at a special meeting that followed the board’s organizational meeting.
“It’s always been a goal of mine to serve on the board,” he said.
The timing was good for him to seek the seat, he said.
“I just feel that the schools are a vital part of the foundation for a new community,” he said. “I want to be able to help.”
Nesbitt has two children in the district.
“There’s that general interest, make sure my kids and all the kids, we’re giving them the best possible education that our community can afford,” he said.
Nesbitt said his primary goal is to make sure every student has the best education possible and maintain fiscal responsibility.
“I want to support the current board and the staff that’s in place now,” he said.
Nesbitt owns and operates Thompson-Smith-Nesbitt Funeral Home, and works as a funeral director.
Nesbitt has already pulled petitions from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections to appear on the November ballot.
In other business:
• District Treasurer Jackie Miranda gave a presentation on the district’s 2023 tax budget.
This year marks the last year for the Ohio School Facility Commission bond for the construction of new schools, along with maintenance funding that was approved by voters at the same time as the new school construction.
“We need to take a look at, when that bond retirement falls off, if we need to consider some other source of revenue to be able to continue to maintain the buildings the voters have paid for,” Miranda said.
The last collection for the bond will be this August, she said.
The bond fund collects approximately $230,000 per year, and the maintenance fund collects about $135,000 per year.
Superintendent Lori Riley said the board and the administration must decide what the needs are for buildings in the district, and develop a plan from there.
Some of the equipment in district buildings is becoming obsolete, she said.
The board approved the tax budget, which will now be sent to the Ashtabula County Auditor’s office.
• Board member Joan Norton was elected president for 2023, and board member Russ Coltman was was elected vice president.
