ASHTABULA — Come October, the Ashtabula Downtown Development Association will host its first-ever scavenger hunt, offering the community an opportunity to explore downtown Ashtabula.
The participating 18 locations include businesses, historical sites, landmarks and murals.
The contest runs from Oct. 1-22, and all completed entry forms are to be dropped off by 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at Ultimate Appearance, 4702 Main Ave., during normal operating hours.
The winner will receive a basket of goodies from downtown merchants.
To qualify for the prize, participants must have the entry form filled in with the correct locations (either address or names of business), along with a non-perishable food item to be entered for a chance to win.
The contest, sponsored by Ultimate Appearance, is open to anyone of any age from anywhere in Ashtabula County. The non-perishable food items will be donated to the local food pantry.
The winner will be announced on the ADDA Facebook page on Oct. 23.
Each participant agrees to abide by the terms of the rules and decisions of Ultimate Appearance are final.
Forms can be downloaded from ADDA Facebook page or picked up at Ultimate Appearance, starting Oct. 1.
For more information or questions email: manderson@ashtabulacounty.us or call 440-994-6013
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.