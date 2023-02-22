ASHTABULA — Passersby on Lake Avenue may have noticed a new, blue sign where they’re accustomed to seeing Seeds Orthopaedics.
Well-known local orthopedic surgeon, Dr. William Seeds, recently retired and sold his practice to Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, a physician-owned orthopedic hospital boasting more than a dozen outpatient clinics and two surgical locations in northeast Ohio.
“It has been my privilege to care for my patients here for over 26 years. I truly love what I do,” Seeds said. “When I was given such an incredible opportunity — to have an entity as esteemed as the Crystal Clinic want to take over my practice — I knew it was the right time to hand the baton over to doctors just as caring and concerned for this community.”
Seeds also assured the community that the “incredible staff” of Seeds Orthopaedics retained their jobs and now work for Crystal Clinic.
A board-certified surgeon, Seeds is founder and chairman of the International Peptide Society, faculty developer and lecturer of the A4M Peptide Certification Program, and leading peptide therapy researcher. He has been honored at the NFL Hall of Fame for his medical expertise and in treating professional athletes, and serves as professional medical consultant for the NHL, MBL, NBA, and NBC-TV’s “Dancing With The Stars.”
“We as a family have lived here, worked here and served the community here and that won’t ever change,” Seeds said. “I’m so grateful to have been a part of so many lives, games, careers, trips with all of you. My patients have always been the most important things in my life. Now I get to give some of that time back to my family that means the world to me and back to myself.”
Crystal Clinic President and CEO, Daniel Ferry, said they look forward to meeting the needs of families in Ashtabula and surrounding communities.
Crystal Clinic is ranked No. 1 in Ohio and in the top 1 percent in the U.S. by CareChex/Quantros Analytic’s objective review of all U.S. hospitals and health systems.
The Ashtabula clinic is Crystal Clinic’s 18th outpatient clinic and the first in Ashtabula County, providing the full range of care for all types of orthopaedic injuries and conditions.
Dr. D. Philip Stickney, a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon, is now seeing patients in Ashtabula along with physician assistant, Samantha Meabon.
Crystal Clinic’s services also include physical and hand therapy, pain management, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and plastic surgery/reconstruction.
Crystal Clinic’s hospital system operates a dedicated outpatient surgery center and a new, award-winning inpatient hospital equipped with the latest advanced technologies and an environment designed to accelerate and support healing. Additionally, Crystal Clinic QuickCare, which provides immediate care of orthopaedic and sports injuries, is available at several regional locations.
“Our world-class physicians and professional medical staff draw patients from throughout Ohio and the country. This latest expansion furthers our reputation as a destination center for orthopaedic and musculoskeletal care,” said Ferry. “We are very pleased to be able to offer more convenient care to families and patients in the larger Ashtabula area.”
Crystal Clinic’s new clinic is at 416 W. 27th St., Ashtabula. For appointments in Ashtabula, call 440-641-0004. To learn more or request an appointment online, visit CrystalClinic.com.
