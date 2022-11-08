SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Motorists on Route 45 are getting a good look as construction on a new $2 million Saybrook fire station continues on the 3-acre site.
Township trustees are meeting today with the architect and builder about the new, 8,000-square-foot fire station they are having built on the north end of the property, Township Trustee Norm Jepson said Monday.
The design includes four drive-through apparatus bays and living quarters for firefighters.
“It’s looking great,” Jepson said. “We hope to open it in mid to late January, as long as there are no unforeseen delays or material shortages.”
Saybrook Township Fire Chief John Jyurovat said a new Station No. 2 was a priority for the new, 3.5-mill levy funds, which voters overwhelmingly approved last November. The levy generates about $550,000 a year, according to the county auditor’s office.
After railroad traffic increased and frequently blocked traffic, trustees decided in 2014 to staff Station No. 2 on Carpenter Road as a means to protect the northern section of the township better. However, that building doesn’t have living space or sewers, so Saybrook rents a house at 5036 Lake Road for on-duty personnel to use.
“Once the new station is built, we will sell the tiny fire station on Carpenter Road, eliminating the monthly rental payment,” Jepson said.
“We will spend the money wisely.”
The new station also means water rescue capabilities will be moved closer to Lake Erie and be kept inside the new station, Jyurovat said.
Voter passage of the 3.5-mill fire levy also allowed the hiring of three additional full-time firefighter/paramedics.
