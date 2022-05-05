SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Saybrook Township is seeking candidates for the position of township trustee after Gloria J. Baum resigned, effective April 30.
The candidate will be appointed to carry out her remaining term. The appointed trustee then will have to run for the seat in the November 2023 election, said Norman Jepson, vice chair of the board of trustees.
Baum moved to Saybrook more than 30 years ago from Pennsylvania. While a trustee, she worked on updating the township’s zoning text. She served as chairperson of the board in 2021.
Baum was first elected in 2016 to fill the seat previously held by attorney Jane Hawn-Jackson.
Jepson said he believes Baum was no longer happy in the position. Baum could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Candidates must live in the incorporated or unincorporated area of Saybrook Township.
Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest with qualifications to Saybrook Township, 7247 Center Road, Ashtabula, Ohio 44004.
The deadline is 4 p.m. on May 18.
“People have been calling about it,” Jepson said. “[After May 18] we will look at the applications and see who we would like to interview.”
Jepson and trustee Robert Brobst have until May 30 to fill the position.
