SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A national data provider has named Saybrook Landing Health and Rehabilitation as one of the best nursing homes in the United States.
NursingHomeDatabase.com releases the list monthly, and identified Saybrook Landing as among the top in the nation in its most recent publication.
“I’m extremely proud of my team and this accomplishment,” said Kelly Johnson, regional administrator at Foundations Health Solutions, the company that operates Saybrook Landing.
Johnson also cited support from Foundations Health as another reason the facility has had continued success.
“Anytime the facility needs something that we can’t handle on our own, we can turn to our local ownership and get access to a ton of resources,” Johnson said. “It helps to have a locally owned corporate office that’s more focused on people than profits.”
Saybrook Landing, which features 99 beds, all private rooms and showers, has been a fixture in Saybrook for more than a decade. Through the years, the facility has earned deficiency-free surveys from the Ohio Department of Health and a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
For more information on Saybrook Landing, go to www.Saybrook-Landing.net.
