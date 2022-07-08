SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Thanks to voters, a new ambulance waits for a call at the Saybrook Fire Department on Route 20.
The ambulance, a 2022 Lifeline with power load, arrived about a month ago, Fire Capt. Ben Paxton said.
“We now have two front line ambulances and the older one as reserve,” Fire Chief John Jyurovat said. “We have a total of 18 firefighters; four on duty at a time.”
And, that’s not all.
The department is expecting a new fire truck to arrive in late August or September.
“We ordered them right after the fire levy passed in 2020,” Jyurovat said.
The 3.5-mill levy funds, which voters overwhelmingly approved in November 2020, generates about $550,000 a year, according to the county auditor’s office.
The levy money paid for the new ambulance, a new fire truck, three additional full-time firefighters and the new fire station under construction on Route 45, just south of Route 531.
Two months ago, Saybrook Township trustees awarded the $3,065,000 bid to B & B Construction of Youngstown to build the station. Strollo Architects of Youngstown designed the building.
“We are moving forward,” said Norm Jepson, vice chair of the board of trustees.
The new 8,000-square-foot fire station will include four drive-through apparatus bays and living quarters for firefighters.
A new Station No. 2 was a priority for the trustees and firefighters after railroad traffic increased and frequently blocked traffic.
Trustees decided in 2014 to staff Station No. 2 on Carpenter Road as a means to protect the northern section of the township better. However, that building doesn’t have living space or sewers, so Saybrook has been rentings a house at 5036 Lake Road for on-duty personnel to use.
“Once the new station is built, we will sell the tiny fire station on Carpenter Road, eliminating the monthly rental payment,” Jepson said. “We will spend the money wisely and stretch it as far as we can.”
