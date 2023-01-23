SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP – The new $2 million Saybrook Township Fire Department Station No. 2 is almost ready to go.
Township trustees have a $21,443 contract with Security Technologies in Ashtabula for a security monitoring system, as well as an $8,800 contract with Cicogna Sign Company in Saybrook for signage.
“Construction on the new fire station’s nearly complete,” said Fire Chief John Jyurovat.
Even so, opening day isn’t expected to happen until the end of April due to supply chain issues, he said.
The fire station includes four drive-through apparatus bays and living quarters for firefighters.
Jyurovat said a new Station No. 2 was a priority for the new, 3.5-mill levy funds, which voters overwhelmingly approved in November 2021. The levy generates about $550,000 a year, according to the county auditor’s office.
After railroad traffic increased and frequently blocked traffic, trustees decided in 2014 to staff Station No. 2 on Carpenter Road as a means to protect the northern section of the township better. But that building doesn’t have living space or sewers, so Saybrook rents a house at 5036 Lake Road for on-duty personnel to use.
“Once the new station is built, we will sell the tiny fire station on Carpenter Road, eliminating the monthly rental payment,” Jepson said.
The new station also means water-rescue capabilities will be moved closer to Lake Erie and be kept inside the new station, Jyurovat said.
Voter passage of the 3.5-mill fire levy also allowed the hiring of three additional full-time firefighter/paramedics.
The trustees also have signed a one-year, $32,500 fire and emergency medical dispatching service agreement between the Ashtabula County Commissioners and the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office and the Saybrook Fire Department, which began Jan. 1, 2023.
