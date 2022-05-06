SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A new fire station in northern Saybrook Township is anticipated to cost more than $3 million with the trustees’ acceptance of a construction bid on Tuesday.
Trustees awarded the $3,065,000 bid to B & B Construction of Youngstown for construction for a new station on Route 45, a stone’s throw from Lake Road, also known as Route 531.
“We want to move forward and we are trying to save some money,” said Norm Jepson, vice chair of the board of trustees.
The new 8,000-square-foot fire station will include four drive-through apparatus bays and living quarters for firefighters.
Saybrook Township Fire Chief John Jyurovat said a new Station No. 2 was a priority for the 3.5-mill levy funds, which voters overwhelmingly approved in November 2020. The levy generates about $550,000 a year, according to the county auditor’s office.
After railroad traffic increased and frequently blocked traffic, trustees decided in 2014 to staff Station No. 2 on Carpenter Road as a means to protect the northern section of the township better. However, that building doesn’t have living space or sewers, so Saybrook rents a house at 5036 Lake Road for on-duty personnel to use.
“Once the new station is built, we will sell the tiny fire station on Carpenter Road, eliminating the monthly rental payment,” Jepson said. “We will spend the money wisely and stretch it as far as we can.”
Voter passage of the levy also allowed the hiring of three full-time firefighters/paramedics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.