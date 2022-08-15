GENEVA — Tony Teachout, a delivery guy for Luigi’s Pizza, dresses for the job in a Superman costume, complete with red cape and boots.
Superman Tony, as he likes to be called, can be seen ferrying pizzas around Geneva on Sundays. Look for his super truck and vanity plates that say “Superman Tony.”
If this sounds slightly ridiculous, blame Luigi’s store manager, Brian Mate, who saw Teachout carrying a Superman costume out of a local dry-cleaners a few months back and joked, “You got to wear that to work every Sunday!”
Mate laughs as he describes Teachout’s reaction — “His eyes got all wide and he smiled like a little kid! ‘Can I?’” he said.
Since then, pizzas have been flying out the door every Sunday at Luigi’s Pizza, 37 North Broadway.
“People call and ask for Superman to deliver their pizza,” Mate said. “The kids and adults love it.”
Teachout’s fascination with the caped crusader began about 37 years ago, when he was about 5 years old and saw actor Christopher Reeve in “Superman, The Movie” and “Superman II.” From that point on, Teachout wanted to be Superman.
“It goes back to Christopher Reeve, and then I started collecting Superman memorabilia in 2018,” he said. “I have Superman stuff all over Facebook, too.”
The customers love Superman Tony, especially the ladies. That might be because Superman Tony has yet to find his Lois Lane.
And, of course, the children love him.
“We look forward to seeing him,” said Terri Hamilton, 30, of Geneva. “The kids want us to order pizzas every Sunday just to see Superman.”
Even the Geneva Police Department orders pizza on Sundays to get a glimpse of the Man of Steel.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Teachout said. “”When the world seems to be falling apart, somebody has to bring positivity back.”
Teachout, a 1997 graduate of Geneva High School, enjoys comic book collecting, wood burning, football and baseball. He also shows off his muscles during modeling stints at the Superman Museum in Superman’s hometown of Metropolis, Illinois.
