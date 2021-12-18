ASHTABULA — Ontario Primary students were surprised by a personal visit from Santa on Friday, when he rolled up to their school in a fire truck.
Ashtabula city firefighters arrived at 10 a.m. with lights flashing — all to the delight of students, who lined up outside to see the big red fire truck pull up, but were even more amazed when they spotted Santa Claus waving in the backseat.
“Santa! Santa!” the children screamed, jumping to their feet and clapping their hands.
As Santa exited the fire truck, he shook hands with firefighters before making his way along the sidewalk where his wide-eyed young fans awaited.
“Ho Ho Ho, Merry Christmas,” he said, ringing a set of jingle bells with his hand.
Ontario Primary students eagerly waited for a chance to greet their holiday hero with a little one-on-one time.
Santa and his “elves” aka, teachers and staff, then walked back inside so Santa could personally visit each classroom and give the children gifts.
Dressed in her best elf suit, Ontario Primary Principal Shannon Sanzo said Santa’s unexpected arrival from the North Pole was “a collaborative effort” between Santa and herself.
“We are big time into the Christmas spirit,” she said.
Eight-year-old Chase McAfee was excited to see Santa, but unprepared to give Santa his wish list.
“I have no idea what I want,” he said.
Skylar Torrez, 7, said she wants a skateboard.
Her classmate, Caliyah Vaughn, 7, who couldn’t stand still with all the excitement, said she wants Christmas Pop Fidget toys.
Ashtabula firefighters were happy to take time out of their busy day to spread a little holiday joy.
