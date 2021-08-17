Sandbar Suds hosts ribbon cutting

CONNEAUT — Sandbar Suds, located on Day Street just south of Park Avenue, recently opened their doors and celebrated a ribbon cutting on Monday afternoon.
Co-owner Sue Horvath said the owners got into the business of making soap two years ago, when Analynn DiFilippo was given soap by a friend. Horvath, who is also a real estate agent, said she decided to start making soap when the work was slow. The group made 20 different recipes of soap, and brought friends over to try them.
“There was a clear winner when everybody was done, and that’s the recipe we currently use,” Horvath said. From that point, they experimented with scents, then decided to sell their projects at craft shows, Horvath said.
Sandbar Suds is a collaboration of four people, Horvath said.
DiFilippo said the building was purchased in early 2020.
Before opening a storefront, products were made to order, DiFilippo said. “Trying to get ready for this, we were down here every night until like two in the morning because to make that much stock was a little bit challenging,” she said.
The owners set their expectations low for the grand opening and the ribbon cutting, and more than 300 people came to the store’s grand opening, DiFilippo said. “The support is incredible,” DiFilippo said. “To see the community and the county come out and support us, not even just today, but the whole week, has blown us out of the water.”
DiFilippo, who was born and raised in Conneaut, said it has been cool to be part of an wave of new businesses opening in the area of Park Avenue and Day Street.
Conneaut Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Wendy DuBey praised the business at the event. “We could not be more pleased to have you here,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.