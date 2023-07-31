CONNEAUT — Sandbar Suds will be celebrating two years of business this weekend with two days of food and entertainment at the shop on Day Street.
Analynn DiFilippo, one of the co-owners of Sandbar Suds, said the event will take place at the Marine Memorial Park, across the street from the shop.
“Friday is packed heavy, so we’re going to have food and music from 12 to 2, 4 to 6, and 7 to 10,” DiFilippo said.
They have partnered with Charlie’s Deli to provide free lunch for attendees on Friday, and Tropical Sno of Northeast Ohio will be at the event from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Food trucks will also be at the event, along with a number of bands.
“Our hope is literally to just provide a fun weekend and atmosphere for our community,” DiFilippo said. “We’ve been here two years, and we’re so lucky to have been here for two years. And the only reason we are, is because the community stands behind us and supports us. So we wanted to give them back a weekend of, come enjoy music, sit down, ... and chill. We’re going to have sales going, we’re going to have giveaways going on Friday and Saturday. It’s just a way to be able to give back to them for allowing us to be here, stay in business.”
Business has been going good, and has grown significantly in the last two years, she said.
DiFilippo said from the first Black Friday and Christmas season to the most recent season, the growth has been massive.
“We thought we were over-prepared this holiday season,” she said. “We were like, ‘We’ve got so many things, we’re not going to have to make a single product for at least a week.’ We were here until like two in the morning after the first night, restocking the entire store. It’s been awesome to see the support that has stood behind us.”
The shop hosted a similar event, on a smaller scale, for their first anniversary. The reception for the event was so good DiFilippo decided to scale it up for the shop’s second anniversary.
The Gracie Lou’s Tunes Experience, High Horse Band, North Bound Soul, Darren Lambert Music and the Cool Change Band will also be performing at the event. Hours for the celebration are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
