ASHTABULA — As the holiday season approaches, area residents have the opportunity to run off a few calories at the annual Samaritan House 2022 Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day.
The race, also known as the Main Avenue Miracle Mile, begins at 9 a.m. Nov. 24 at the site of the former McKinsey School on Bunker Hill Road. Registration will be 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Church of the Living God at 1030 Bunker Hill Road.
The route will end at South Park, across from Perry Park News, on Main Avenue in downtown Ashtabula. Awards will be presented at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
Last year, more than 200 runners turned out.
The downhill course has long been a favorite for local runners and walkers with proceeds going to the county’s only homeless shelter, the Samaritan House on Station Avenue.
Executive Director Steve Sargent said the Turkey Trot is the Samaritan House’s biggest fundraiser.
“It’s a big Thanksgiving tradition,” he said. “It’s the only Thanksgiving Day race in Ashtabula County.”
The Samaritan House is a five-bedroom, three-bath, brick home at 4125 Station Ave. that houses up to 14 homeless people at a time. Last year, it provided shelter to more than 200 people.
The shelter offers people a 30-day stay and provides food for three meals per day, though the residents do their own cooking.
As the staff prepares to provide shelter for men, women, children and families this winter they need to stock up on supplies.
The shelter needs toilet paper, paper towels, garbage bags, bleach, aspirin, disinfecting spray, facial tissues, soap, socks, aluminum foil, coffee and coffee creamer.
For more information on Samaritan House or to donate, call Sargent at 992-3178.
