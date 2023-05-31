SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Salvation Army thrift store will open at a new location Saturday, much to the delight of its bargain shoppers.
The new, 9,500-square store, at 2002 West Prospect Road, will open its doors for the first time at 9 a.m. Saturday. Locals may know the new space as it was previously occupied by Carpet Mart.
“We welcome you to join us on grand opening day to see our new store that offers a better shopping environment, better location and air conditioning,” said Cheryl Golding, store manager. “We will have some fun surprises for our customers.”
The store is designed to improve the shopping experience for its customers looking for bargain-priced clothing, household items, electronics, books, toys, furniture and collectibles.
In an effort to go green, the store will no longer offer plastic bags. Instead, it will offer recycled Salvation Army bags for purchase, she said.
Opening day shoppers will find pallet wood accents, diamond-polished floors and thousands of unique items, as well as door prizes, coffee, donuts, hot dogs and more, said Joshua Gilbert, director of business.
Gilbert also oversees the stores and business for the Salvation Army Adult Rehab Center in Erie, Pa.
“Our new thrift store will offer more selection and more bargains that appeal to everyone to provide our customers with a better shopping experience and to support our social services work,” he said. “We really look forward to contributing to the community at all levels.”
The Salvation Army provides assistance for people in the community who are struggling with alcohol, drugs, and other life issues. Revenues from the thrift store support the charity’s rehabilitation center.
Tax receipts will be provided for any donations received during store hours, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. After-hours clothing donations can be dropped in the bins in the front parking lot and the west side of the new facility. For more information, please call 800-SA-TRUCK or visit SASTORES.ORG.
The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the Universal Christian Church, has been supporting those in need without discrimination since 1865. Nearly 23 million Americans receive assistance from the Salvation Army each year. For more information, go to http://www.salvationarmyohio.org.
