ASHTABULA — The Salvation Army thrift store soon will be moving into a different building, according to store officials.
The store, 4631 Main Ave., is relocating to 2001 West Prospect Road early in the new year.
Locals may know the new space because it was previously occupied by Carpet Mart.
An official moving date has not been set, according to employees.
“Shopping at Salvation Army does as much as donating to the Salvation Army,” said Cheryl Golding, store manager. “We change lives in our community.”
Bargain buys, designer names, couture off the runway and classic styles on a budget can be found at the Salvation Army thrift store.
When you donate goods to the Salvation Army, those items are then sold at its family stores, such as the one in Ashtabula.
Proceeds are used to fund Adult Rehabilitation Centers, where those struggling with drugs and alcohol find help, hope, and a second chance at life in a Christian atmosphere.
Monetary contributions are the best way to support the non-profit’s relief efforts. These can be made by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY or visiting SalvationArmyOhio.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.