ASHTABULA — The holiday season is the time for festivities, family, friends and the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.
For anyone who ever wanted to help the community by ringing that famous bell, now is your chance.
Bell ringers are urgently needed for this year’s campaign, said Tony Houshour, regional field manager.
“The money is used year-round for emergency assistance,” he said.
This year’s campaign goal of $15,000 will provide utilities, food vouchers and other basic emergency assistance to those in need.
Houshour said without enough support from the community, the Salvation Army’s ability to raise vital funds to serve those in need is at risk, especially following the rising inflation rate of the past two years.
Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics said he knows there are many challenges this year, but he still believes those who are able will share with those in need.
“This is the giving season, and people are always generous,” he said. “Any donation goes a long way in helping others.”
Red Kettles will be at Saybrook Giant Eagle and Wal-Mart in Ashtabula Township receiving donations from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. six days a week from Nov. 28 to Dec. 23.
For those people who would like to volunteer but can’t stand for long periods of time, $25-an-hour sponsorships are available.
To sponsor an hour or more, send checks to Salvation Army, P.O. Box 683, Ashtabula, OH 44005.
“The need for assistance is greater now than we have ever seen,” Househour said. “The red kettle campaign will help us continue to be a beacon of hope in our Ashtabula community.”
The Ashtabula Salvation Army will be accepting applications for volunteer seasonal workers through the end of the kettle season on Dec. 23. For all of those interested in applying, contact William Houshour at 216-225-8987.
The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from the Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social services. For more information, go to www.SalvationArmyOhio.org.
