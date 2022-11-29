ASHTABULA — For people who would like to volunteer for the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign but can’t for one reason or another, there’s an easy alternative.
Sponsorships are available for $25-an-hour, said Tony Houshour, regional field manager.
“The money will be used year-round for emergency assistance,” he said. “This year’s campaign goal of $15,000 will provide utilities, food vouchers and other basic emergency assistance.”
Houshour said the Salvation Army now, more than ever, needs to raise money due to rising inflation, which is hitting everyone hard this holiday season.
To sponsor an hour or more, send checks to Salvation Army, P.O. Box 683, Ashtabula, OH 44005. Red Kettles will be at Saybrook Giant Eagle and Wal-Mart in Ashtabula Township, receiving donations from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. six days a week until Dec. 23.
For anyone interested in volunteering to man a red kettle, contact Houshour at 216-225-8987.
The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from the Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social services. For more information, go to www.SalvationArmyOhio.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.