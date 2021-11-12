Sunny skies drew good crowds at Veterans Day ceremonies held Thursday across Ashtabula County. Below is a glimpse of some of the observances:
ASHTABULA
Music and patriotic speeches filled Veterans Memorial Park as Ashtabula marked Veterans Day.
About 60 people gathered at 11 a.m. to honor veterans.
Vietnam veteran Monte Foltz, who also serves as park director, welcomed the people who turned out for the event.
“Veterans Day is a very special day because we honor all those who serve,” Foltz said.
The Rev. Len Jury, of American Legion Post 103, provided the opening prayer, asking God to bring healing to veterans who still hurt.
The American Legion Post 103 posted the colors.
Ashtabula resident Lee Ann Bancroft sang a moving rendition of the National Anthem. So much so that spectators applauded and everyone nearby stopped and stood at attention.
Retired Air Force Maj. Steve Howell, a 1973 graduate of Ashtabula High School, served as guest speaker. After thanking all who served their country and attended the ceremony “on this beautiful November day.”
He then delved into the history of Veterans Day.
“Veterans Day originated as ‘Armistice Day’ on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I,” he said. “Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and Nov. 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938.”
Unlike Memorial Day, Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans, especially giving thanks to living veterans who served their country honorably, he said.
Howell encouraged spectators to take a moment, or even a day, to remember the service of others.
He took a roll call by branch of service, asking attendees to raise their hands when their branch was announced. The crowd applauded after each call.
After a 21-gun salute and Taps, Jury offered a the closing prayer, “May the peace of God abide with us.”
CONNEAUT
Veterans Day was marked by a parade and a ceremony at the city’s war memorial.
Conneaut’s American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, the Conneaut High School Marching Band, and Conneaut Police and Fire departments participated in the parade from the American Legion Cowle Post 151 to the Conneaut War Memorial.
Tom Batchelor, the host of the ceremony, said Veterans Day is not a solemn event, but a day of celebration that originally marked the end of World War 1.
“Today is not to be confused with Memorial Day or Armed Forces Day, each held for significant, but very separate reasons,” Batchelor said. “Today is a day of celebration. Today is a day to remember, to honor, and again, to celebrate those that stepped forward and served this mighty country.”
He introduced Dan Blank, the featured speaker for the event. Blank served in the U.S. Navy, and did two tours in Vietnam.
“What has always astounded me, and I think every veteran can attest to this, that the armed services has the ability to train, shape and trust a young man or woman, just attaining the age of adulthood, to the task of a military service person,” Blank said. “That person can be transformed into a person of knowledge, strength and courage, and proud to be an American military member.”
Blank said every veteran has memories, some which bring smiles to their faces and some that may still haunt them.
“That is a veteran’s legacy,” he said.
Blank said he grew up in a wonderful time in North Kingsville.
“If there’s such a thing as a great time to be a veteran, that was it,” he said. “The United States was attacked, and every veteran that was willing and able and probably some that weren’t, volunteered to go fight for our country.”
The atmosphere in the U.S. during the Vietnam conflict was not conducive to being a military veteran.
“At no time during the first 25, 26 years of my life did I figure I’d be spat upon, have feces thrown on me, about everything you can be called,” Blank said.
Times have changed since then, he said. There was another flood of military volunteers after 9/11, Blank said.
“We’re all veterans, we all have a part in this, and I thank every one of you,” Blank said. “God bless every one of you.”
Blank said he is proud of the ship he served on, the U.S.S. Intrepid, and everyone he served with.
“It was the only Atlantic-based carrier that served three times in Vietnam,” he said.
Batchelor said he asked Blank to speak because he was a Vietnam veteran.
“This is the 20th anniversary of 9/11, it’s the 30th anniversary of Desert Storm, and you know, people of my generation and all those who served after me come home to a hero’s welcome, they almost feel entitled to it today,” Batchelor said. “But that’s only because people of Dan’s generation and people like Dan, that stepped forward and said we will never be treated the way he was when he came home from Vietnam.”
ORWELL
The Grand Valley Local School District honored veterans on Thursday morning during a Veterans Day celebration in the Grand Valley High School gymnasium.
Maxwell Bogardus, a senior, thanked veterans for their service and detailed his family’s history in the military. He said his relatives served in World War II and in the 1950s.
“I look up to veterans,” he said.
Boy Scouts delivered certificates to each veteran in attendance and elementary school students sang a song honoring military service.
