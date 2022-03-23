SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — St. John School will offer Kindergarten Readiness Assessment on April 1 for students who wish to enter the St. John Class of 2035.
An appointment is required and can be scheduled by contacting Keith Corlew at 440-997-5531, ext. 226 or kcorlew@sjheralds.org.
During the student assessment there will be an informational meeting for parents to discuss the application process, scholarships and other concerns.
Shelley Terry is a reporter for the Star Beacon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.