ASHTABULA — Saint John School won the 2023 Scholastic Bowl on Saturday afternoon, defeating Lakeside High School.
Saint John won in convincing fashion, rallying after an earlier loss in the tournament to defeat Lakeside and claim the title of Scholastic Bowl Champion.
Sixteen teams from eight Ashtabula County schools participated in the competition.
Bob Dlwgosh, advisor for the St. John team, said the students had worked hard all year grew as a team, and beat a very strong Lakeside team twice on Saturday to win the competition.
Greg Bossick, the organizer of the tournament, said the event ran smoothly.
Lakeside High School won the Quiz Bowl league, which took place in February and March, with a record of 7-1. Saint John came in second, with a record of 6-2.
The two teams met three times on Saturday, with their first meeting in the final match of the upper bracket.
Lakeside led by 40 points halfway through the match, then fell behind briefly, before finally winning the match by 10 points, 210-200, clinching a spot in the finals and seeding Saint John into the final match of the elimination bracket.
Saint John was behind early in that match, against Conneaut, before rallying to win 200-175, and earning the chance to play Lakeside again in the finals.
Saint John won the first match in a landslide, scoring 345 points to Lakeside's 50.
However, because Lakeside had yet to lose at the event, one final game had to be played.
St. John again took an early lead in the final match, and despite a late rally from Lakeside, held on to win, 220-110.
Saint John captain Nicholas McClure said the win was a team effort.
"We're all pretty good at politics and modern events," he said. "We're all up to date on current events."
The team also includes Jacob Hobe, Kiden Housel, and Carlos Hernandez.
Lakeside's team advisor, Ed Gallatin, said he was pleased by his team's performance.
"I was happy with everything," he said.
Lakeside also won the Chagrin Valley Conference's tournament, and will participate in another tournament in Solon in April, Gallatin said.
A play was also scheduled at Lakeside on Saturday, which led to one of the team's best players having to leave part of the way through the event, Gallatin said.
Denise Hunt, gifted supervisor at the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center, said on Saturday morning the event was going well.
The Scholastic Bowl is typically hosted by the school that won the previous year, but 2022 winner Grand River Academy did not participate in this year's event, Hunt said.
"We came here to ask Kent Ashtabula if they wanted to help us," said Hunt, who thanked the university for its support.
The tournament is important for students who enjoy the quiz bowl, she said.
"They support each other, just like a sports team would," Hunt said.
Hunt said the ESC would like to expand the event to area middle schools, if there is interest.
Bossick said he hopes a team from the county will participate in a national competition hosted by the National Academic Quiz Tournaments.
The last time a county team participated in a NAQT national competition was Grand River Academy in 2015, he said.
"We're still waiting for someone to take that national step," he said.
