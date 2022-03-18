220318-news-scholasticbowlst.john

The St. John Scholastic Bowl team includes (seated) Anya Shevchik and (standing, from left) Dominic Keck, Anthony Keck and Nicolas McClure.

 Warren Dillaway | Star Beacon

Anthony Keck

Grade: 12

Expertise: Novels, mythology.

Academics/Extracurriculars: STNA at Saybrook Landing, NHS, Key Club, Philanthropy.

Career Goals: Go to Kent for nursing.

Anya Shevchik

Grade: 12

Expertise: Literature, theater.

Academics/Extracurriculars: NHS, Key Club, Philanthropy Board, Theater, Swim, Cheerleading, Student Council.

Career Goals: Attend OWU in the fall and be a part of the JET program after graduation.

Nicholas McClure

Grade: 10

Expertise: History.

Academics/Extracurriculars: Soccer, Philanthropy, Key Club, Acts 29, Student Council.

Career Goals: Become an engineer.

Dominic Keck

Grade: 12

Expertise: Politics, literature and history.

Academics/Extracurriculars: STNA at Saybrook Landing, Philanthropy Board, NHS, Key Club, Student Council.

Career Goals: Go to nursing school at the Ohio State University.

