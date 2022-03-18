Anthony Keck
Grade: 12
Expertise: Novels, mythology.
Academics/Extracurriculars: STNA at Saybrook Landing, NHS, Key Club, Philanthropy.
Career Goals: Go to Kent for nursing.
Anya Shevchik
Grade: 12
Expertise: Literature, theater.
Academics/Extracurriculars: NHS, Key Club, Philanthropy Board, Theater, Swim, Cheerleading, Student Council.
Career Goals: Attend OWU in the fall and be a part of the JET program after graduation.
Nicholas McClure
Grade: 10
Expertise: History.
Academics/Extracurriculars: Soccer, Philanthropy, Key Club, Acts 29, Student Council.
Career Goals: Become an engineer.
Dominic Keck
Grade: 12
Expertise: Politics, literature and history.
Academics/Extracurriculars: STNA at Saybrook Landing, Philanthropy Board, NHS, Key Club, Student Council.
Career Goals: Go to nursing school at the Ohio State University.
